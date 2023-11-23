Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 261,277 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 261,277 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $917,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $263.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,385. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $268.10.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.