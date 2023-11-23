Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 27,054 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,054 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.86% of HubSpot worth $759,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $467.69. 323,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,728. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.74 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.17 and its 200-day moving average is $496.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

