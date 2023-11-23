Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 31,244 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,244 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.22% of L3Harris Technologies worth $450,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,060. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

