Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 36,924 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.73% of Travelers Companies worth $686,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TRV traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.08. 814,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.