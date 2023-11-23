Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 37,081 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,081 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.26% of Biogen worth $520,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.25. The company had a trading volume of 505,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,274. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.