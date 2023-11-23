Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 42,307 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982,973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42,307 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.40% of Autodesk worth $610,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $15.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.66. 4,288,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average of $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

