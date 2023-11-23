Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 56,084 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,084 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.05% of DexCom worth $522,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $613,831 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 2,747,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,667. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

