Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 57,210 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,210 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.83% of Workday worth $491,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 340,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Workday by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.26. 1,313,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.04, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.89. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.88.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

