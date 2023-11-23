Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,967 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Linde worth $813,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.62. 1,110,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,374. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $414.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

