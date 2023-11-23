Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.57% of American Tower worth $513,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in American Tower by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 888,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,305,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Tower by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 178,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,563,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,647,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,322,000 after buying an additional 685,719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,437. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.81. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

