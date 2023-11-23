CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME stock opened at $216.35 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.