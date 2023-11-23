Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 3,217,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,001. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.