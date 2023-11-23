Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.10 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

NYSE:SID opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

