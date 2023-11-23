Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.20.

CMP opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after buying an additional 193,725 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

