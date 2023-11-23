Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, November 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.04.

ERO opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.52.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

