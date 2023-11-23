Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,255.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 181,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,267,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Corteva by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Corteva by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 1,984,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

