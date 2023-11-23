CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.40% of CrowdStrike worth $488,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,000 after acquiring an additional 787,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,477. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $210.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of -511.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

