CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 4,247 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $22,891.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 680,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CS Disco Trading Up 2.1 %

LAW stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

