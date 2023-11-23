CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Boosted by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 505,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 78.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 839,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 367,669 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

