D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 27,011 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

