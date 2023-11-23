D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,239 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after buying an additional 2,545,233 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.