DA Davidson Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

