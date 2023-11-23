Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,197,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550,438 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.57% of Danaher worth $1,007,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

Danaher stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.30. 3,727,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,510. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

