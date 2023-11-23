Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,236 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Danaher worth $242,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.30. 3,727,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

