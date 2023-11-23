Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,539 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.34, a PEG ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,061,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 258,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $813,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,322 shares of company stock valued at $52,283,433. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

