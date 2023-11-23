Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $447.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $370.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

