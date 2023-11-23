Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

