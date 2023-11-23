Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 86.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,046 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,668. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

