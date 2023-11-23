Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

