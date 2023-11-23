Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APD traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $274.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,856. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.76 and a 200-day moving average of $286.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

