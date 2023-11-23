Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,641. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after acquiring an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

