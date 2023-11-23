DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 2,747,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

