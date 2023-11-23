Diane M. Sullivan Sells 500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $13,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,626 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,153.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.