Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $424,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

DLR opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

