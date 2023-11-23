Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 6.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 26,756,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 70,701,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,657,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.