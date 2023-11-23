Donald P. Hileman Sells 1,500 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Premier Financial by 766.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier Financial by 149.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 774.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

