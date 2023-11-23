Donald R. Ratajczak Acquires 5,523 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,559.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Crown Crafts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.73.
Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
