Donald R. Ratajczak Acquires 5,523 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,559.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 33.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

