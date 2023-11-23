Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.7 %

LPG stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.