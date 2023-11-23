DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Position Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DZS were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DZS by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

DZS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

