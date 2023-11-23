Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 758,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

