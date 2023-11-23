Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.
DEA stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
