Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

