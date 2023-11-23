Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,412,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,167,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

EW stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

