Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target Cut to $1.60 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.60 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.24. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

