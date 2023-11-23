Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

EA stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

