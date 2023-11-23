Element Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,086,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,908,000 after purchasing an additional 771,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

