Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $451,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $595.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,387. The company has a market capitalization of $564.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $577.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

