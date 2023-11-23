Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Eltek Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of ELTK opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -1.57.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.