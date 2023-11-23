Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of ELTK opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -1.57.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

