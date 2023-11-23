Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.10 on Monday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Energizer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energizer by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.