Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.80% of Enphase Energy worth $182,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

