EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.12 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $12.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.02. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

